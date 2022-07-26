ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Ohman: Secret Service threat assessment...

By Jack Ohman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A watchdog agency learned earlier this year that the Secret Service purged nearly all cellphone texts during a two-day period surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but chose not to alert Congress.

