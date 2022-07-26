Jack Ohman: Secret Service threat assessment...
A watchdog agency learned earlier this year that the Secret Service purged nearly all cellphone texts during a two-day period surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but chose not to alert Congress.
