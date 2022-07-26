Baker to sign CROWN Act legislation in Massachusetts

turnto10.com
Jason Ferrara
4d ago
No discrimination for hair. Though, he discriminated against people who didn't want to take a magic potion that proved to be a failure.
Madd ✨ Miche
4d ago
Sooo... this "CROWN Act" will also protect everyone else from discrimination too right? So if a white chick wants to show up at work w/bantu knots or braids that will be okay right 🤷😏
Tino Deep
4d ago
Great point! I would like to read the exact language in the bill to see if it's catered to everyone or a specific group of people. I'm not sure why this is a priority when we have a plethora of problems in MA (especially the Boston area). Also, if people don't have to follow rules about their hair I would think it would lead to unsanitary conditions in certain work environments!
