ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

Jury finds Mississippi man guilty of smuggling seven people in tractor cab

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Pni8_0gt9bChl00

A federal jury in Laredo has convicted a 39-year-old man from Petal, Mississippi, for smuggling seven undocumented aliens in the sleeper cab of his tractor-trailer, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

The jury deliberated for approximately 15 minutes before convicting Daniel McLaurin following a one-day trial.

On April 22, McLaurin drove his tractor-trailer into a Border Patrol (BP) checkpoint on IH-35 north of Laredo. At inspection, law enforcement asked McLaurin if there were any passengers in his vehicle. At that time, he stated that he had one passenger and that they were both U.S. citizens.

Shortly thereafter, authorities asked McLaurin if he would consent to drive his tractor-trailer through an X-ray scanner, and he agreed. It revealed images in the sleeper cab that appeared to be human bodies. They conducted a search and discovered seven undocumented individuals inside of the tractor cab.

Later, they were determined to be unlawfully present in the country.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo presided over trial and will impose sentencing at a later date. At that time, McLaurin faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000.00 maximum fine.

He was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gerard A. Cantu and Brandon Bowling prosecuted the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Petal, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Petal, MS
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Sentencing#Tractor#Border Patrol#Ih 35
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy