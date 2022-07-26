ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Annual Nebraska Football Fan Day returns Tuesday

By Zach Williamson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2022 Nebraska Football season is set to kickoff in 32 days, when the team travels to Ireland to play Northwestern on August 27.

There's a lot of new faces that will be on the sidelines this year with the additions of 14 players through the transfer portal, and a handful of new coaches.

However, you have the chance to meet the team Tuesday night.

The 2022 Nebraska Football Fan Day begins at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m., and runs until 7:30 p.m.

For all of the information regarding Tuesday's annual Fan Day, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#Ireland#American Football#College Football#Northwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy