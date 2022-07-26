Suspect faces attempted murder charge after woman shot in Howard over weekend

HOWARD (NBC 26) — A man is facing an attempted homicide charge after a woman was shot in Howard on Saturday.

Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 1007 Alta Street in the Village of Howard for a report of a disturbance on Saturday night at around 9:31 p.m.

Officers found a woman on the scene who had been shot and the sheriff's office said the suspect had run away. Deputies provided first aid to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene and took her to a local hospital. The sheriff's office said she's expected to survive.

While on the scene, officers confirmed the identity and description of the suspected shooter and relayed the information to responding officers. Officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to the area and began searching for the suspect. He was eventually caught at around 10:05 p.m., about ¾ of a mile from the residence.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and then to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. The suspect was later jailed with a referral to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for attempted homicide as well as other charges related to the incident.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division will continue the investigation. The incident remains an active investigation.