More clouds & a few showers

The stalled boundary to our south will bring some isolated showers in our area as we head into the overnight ours. Tomorrow, that same boundary will lift through as a warm front—bringing slightly warmer temperatures and increased humidity into the region. A few showers and thunderstorms will travel along the boundary tomorrow, with an isolated strong to severe storm possible during the afternoon/early evening. A cold front will approach the area Friday, ushering in drier and slightly cooler conditions for the beginning of the weekend.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Scattered showers, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

