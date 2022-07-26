Burberry and Raf Simons among big names to join 2022 London Fashion Week line up

Kendall Jenner walks for Burberry (Getty)

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced its strongest London Fashion Week (LFW) lineup since before the pandemic.

Burberry and Raf Simons are among the big names to join the shows, which will take place between 16 and 20 September this year.

JW Anderson will also share its newest collections, and LFW regulars like Richard Quinn, Erdem, and Simone Rocha are back on the roster.

The provisional schedule was released by BFC on Monday (25 July), and it will mark Simons first showing at the event.

“It’s been a dream for a while to show in London — a city where fashion and creativity is omnipresent in the streets, and where I see exceptional people with a strong unique style,” Simons, who is also the co-creative director at Prada, said in a statement.

He added: “I’m extremely excited that this dream is becoming a reality now, and I’m very happy to welcome the amazing people and faces that make up the London scene to my show. Can’t wait to see you and dance the night away.”

In total, there will be 110 brands presenting their spring 2023 collections across the long weekend, including newcomers like Chopova Lowena and Di Petsa.

Burberry will make its first return to LFW since before the pandemic. It held its first catwalk show in March this year, but it took place two weeks after the February LFW.

Kate Middleton favourite Emilia Wickstead will also show her latest collection, and designers like Molly Goddard, Halpern, Richard Malone and Huishan Zhang are on the line up.

While the full schedule will be released mid-August, Simons is expected to show at 8pm on the first day of LFW, while JW Anderson and Burberry are both scheduled for Saturday (17 September).