JoJo Siwa names Full House star Candace Cameron Bure ‘the rudest celebrity I’ve met’

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago
JoJo Siwa has called Full House star Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

In a viral TikTok video, the dancer, singer, and YouTuber quickly flashes photos of celebrities alongside the categories “rudest”, “nicest”, “coolest”, and “celebrity crush”.

Under the first heading - “the rudest celebrity I’ve ever met” - Siwa turns her phone for a brief second to show a photo of Cameron Bure.

She then reveals Zendaya as her “celebrity crush”, Miley Cyrus as the “nicest” celebrity she’s met and Elton John as the “coolest”.

