JoJo Siwa names Full House star Candace Cameron Bure ‘the rudest celebrity I’ve met’

JoJo Siwa has called Full House star Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

In a viral TikTok video, the dancer, singer, and YouTuber quickly flashes photos of celebrities alongside the categories “rudest”, “nicest”, “coolest”, and “celebrity crush”.

Under the first heading - “the rudest celebrity I’ve ever met” - Siwa turns her phone for a brief second to show a photo of Cameron Bure.

She then reveals Zendaya as her “celebrity crush”, Miley Cyrus as the “nicest” celebrity she’s met and Elton John as the “coolest”.