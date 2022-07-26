Washington County Fair opens Tuesday for games, animals, food, and fun

WEST BEND — The Washington County Fair opens its gates on Tuesday, but leading up to the event vendors were busy putting on the finishing touches before opening day.

"It's a lot of work to get all the equipment here and set up," said David Kern, owner of Jumbo's Frozen Custard.

The fair is open from July 26 through the 31st. It’s during that time when Kellie Boone, executive director of the fair, anticipates up to 90,000 fairgoers.

“Expect all of the fan favorites this year," said Boone.

There will be games, barn animals, music, entertainment, and of course the fair food, which includes some new items.

“From a seafood trailer to fried cookie dough to exotic jerky, there’s something for everyone,” said Boone.

Tuesday night there will be a fireworks show. On Friday, Brett Michaels will headline.

On Saturday Justin Moore will take the stage. The event will then finish with a tractor pull on Sunday.

The gates open at 3:00 p.m.

Get more information here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip