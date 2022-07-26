Fear Among Investors Increases Slightly Ahead Of Big Earnings, Fed Decision

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed that the overall fear level in the US stock markets increased slightly, with markets remaining in the "fear" zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Monday with the Nasdaq moving lower ahead of earnings reports from big technology companies.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all set to release earnings after the closing bell today.

Investors are also awaiting the policy decision from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, with markets expecting the central bank to increase rates by 75 basis points.

On the economic data front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index came in unchanged at -0.19 for June versus a revised reading of -0.19 in the previous month.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.43% to close at 11,782.67 on Monday. The Dow Jones and S&P 500, however, added 0.28% and 0.13%, respectively in the previous session.

At a current reading of 38.0, the index remained in the "fear" zone on Tuesday, following a previous reading of 39.0.