Recap: PGT Innovations Q2 Earnings

 4 days ago
PGT Innovations PGTI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PGT Innovations beat estimated earnings by 48.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $121.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PGT Innovations's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.37 0.29 0.23 0.31

EPS Actual 0.42 0.31 0.26 0.18

Revenue Estimate 338.24M 299.20M 297.33M 284.17M

Revenue Actual 358.66M 304.44M 300.43M 285.50M

To track all earnings releases for PGT Innovations visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

