You can now play as Garfield in Stray thanks to mods

It’s safe to say that Stray has become a runaway hit with gamers, as the cat-based platformer has taken over the internet for its accurate depiction of life as a feline.

As the game was released on Playstation and PC simultaneously, modders have already got their hands on the game, to add their own unique touches to Annapurna Interactive’s latest indie darling.

As the protagonist is already a ginger tabby, it didn’t take long for the internet to put two and two together to bring in its own meme-fodder in the shape of Monday-hating, Lasagne-loving Garfield.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It’s a natural fit for the character, even if Stray’s cyberpunk city might not be what Jim Davis had in mind when he created the character in 1978.

\u201cSOMEONE MADE A GARFIELD MOD FOR STRAY????\u201d — bee (@bee) 1658757138 \u201cBig boy out here lookin' for his lasagna \ud83c\udf74

#Stray #mods\u201d — Remie \u2764\ufe0f Lazy Vtuber Angel (@Remie \u2764\ufe0f Lazy Vtuber Angel) 1658771433

And the modding community hasn’t stopped there. Cat fans who would rather see their breed of choice take on the role of Stray’s hero have been quick to add new types of cats, including Calico and black cat types.

\u201cI assumed Stray would have some fun mods and even though it's still early I'm not disappointed\ud83d\udc08\u201d — yarden (@yarden) 1658632827

And if you’re more of a dog person, there’s even a mod for you.

\u201cPut a dog into Stray! @HKdevblog\u201d — Kai Jones (@Kai Jones) 1658775104

It seems that just about any four-legged creature can easily substitute for the main character, but that hasn’t stopped modders from adding two-legged protagonists to the game, with questionable results.

\u201c#Stray already has mods. Here\u2019s the CJ mod (footage from @CinSeriesGaming)\u201d — Karl (@Karl) 1658758512

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.