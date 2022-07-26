Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make Generous Donation To Family Of Deceased 9-Year-Old

www.ibtimes.com
munzie
4d ago
I really don’t understand these go fund me pages that ask for money for families ( person) that can afford things. I can’t think of one reason I would give to a family of means.
Reply
2
RK Barbo
4d ago
Isn't charity supposed to be selfless?
Reply
9
Kathleen Kerr
4d ago
I thought they did want attention, people who really want to do good do it anonmously
Reply
3
Related
epicstream.com
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
d1softballnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
womansday.com
Marie Claire
IBTimes
New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 7