ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make Generous Donation To Family Of Deceased 9-Year-Old

By Vianne Burog
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 7

munzie
4d ago

I really don’t understand these go fund me pages that ask for money for families ( person) that can afford things. I can’t think of one reason I would give to a family of means.

Reply
2
RK Barbo
4d ago

Isn't charity supposed to be selfless?

Reply
9
Kathleen Kerr
4d ago

I thought they did want attention, people who really want to do good do it anonmously

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parenting Teens#British Royal Family#Uk#Charity#Gofundme#The Zajfen Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy