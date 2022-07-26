Subway Series Begins At Citi Field

The Yankees and Mets will square off Tuesday, beginning one of the most anticipated Subway Series in years.

The Yankees bring baseball’s best record to Queens, while the Mets are holding a two game lead in the National League East. The two-game series also features a matchup of two of baseball’s biggest stars. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge leads the Major Leagues in homeruns, while Pete Alonso has driven in the most runs in the sport.

Taijuan Walker starts for the Mets, while the Yankees send Jordan Montgomery to the mound.

