Alison Brittain is appointed the first female chair of the Premier League with Manchester United fan leaving her role at hospitality giant Whitbread for one of football's top jobs

 4 days ago

The Premier League has appointed Alison Brittain as its first female chair after clubs 'voted unanimously in favour' of her appointment.

Brittain, the CEO of hospitality giant Whitbread, will take over from interim chair Peter McCormick early next year.

Prior to her seven-year stint at Whitbread, where she oversaw the £3.9billion sale of the Costa coffee chain to Coca-Cola, Brittain worked as a senior executive in the financial services sector with Barclays, Santander and Lloyds.

She has advised the last three Prime Ministers and was awarded a CBE in 2019.

Brittain, who supports Manchester United, said: 'I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed Chair of the Premier League.

The Premier League has appointed Alison Brittain to be its first female chair 
Brittain will play a leading role in maintaining the Premier League as one of the world's leading club competitions in the years ahead

'The game is of enormous national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a tremendous positive impact on communities.

'It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success.

'I am looking forward to working with Chief Executive Richard Masters, the Board and the clubs as we work together to ensure the ongoing growth and global success of the Premier League.'

Brittain is currently chief executive of Whitbread, who own the Premier Inn hotel chain

Masters added: 'Alison has had a positive impact on every organisation she has been a part of, so I am delighted she is joining the Premier League as Chair.

'She has a tremendous track record in business, gets things done with a down-to-earth style and is well respected and liked in all the industries she has worked.

'She also has a keen interest in the game and how it can develop further and I am very much looking forward to working with her.'

