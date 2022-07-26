50-year-old Sallie June Hill killed after a traffic collision in Canyon Country (Santa Clarita, CA)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 50-year-old Sallie June Hill, of Palmdale, as the woman who lost her life after a crash Friday in Canyon Country. The fatal traffic collision took place on Soledad Canyon Road near Shangri-La Drive. Authorities responded to the scene at about 5:35 p.m. Friday [...]
