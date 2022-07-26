ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured Arriving At Carrington Ahead Of Manchester United Talks

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 5 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured arriving at Carrington training ground ahead of face to face crunch talks with Erik Ten Hag about his future, it has been revealed by a report.

Ronaldo landed back in Manchester last night following weeks away from the United first team squad due to personal issues as well as doubts about his future.

However United boss, Erik Ten Hag wants to gain clarity over the players future as he looks to continue building and planning his side for their Premier League opener in just over a weeks time.

Ronaldo will speak to Ten Hag today as they look to resolve the ongoing issue.

Players returned to training in Carrington today following their return from their pre season leg in Australia and Thailand.

It is unclear whether Ronaldo will train with the team or not today however the main purpose of his arrival is for the important talks with the new boss.

According to a report from Matteo Moretto;

“The idea of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes is to resolve the doubts about their future today after the meeting with the leaders of Manchester United.”

A decision on his future could be made soon which would allow United to plan the possibility of having to sign a striker or not this summer.

United Transfer Room

