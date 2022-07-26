ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongahela, PA

Pennsylvania police shoot and kill armed man

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

Authorities say an armed man was shot and killed by police in a confrontation in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

State police in Washington County said officers were sent to a street in Monongahela after reports of a man firing shots “and an attempted homicide” shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

State police said Monongahela police encountered an armed man and tried to take him into custody but were unsuccessful, and city police then fired, striking the man.

The county coroner’s office said 29-year-old Cody Bennett was pronounced dead about an hour later at a hospital.

State police are investigating.

Randy
4d ago

He was at a party on his own block got drunk and they ask him to leave . He left and was walking around with gun shooting in the air from what I was told. Cops arrived and pointed or shot in their direction amd ther shot him . That was the local report .

Jo Blo
4d ago

they never put a mugshot on this plus it sounds fishy that they had them in custody and he escaped out and then they shot him that's fishy and almost sounds like the cops got triggar happy and planted the weapon on them

J brown bear
4d ago

sad situation for everyone... handle your alcohol/drugs better. these are the consequences

