Brooklyn, NY

Police searching for suspect who stabbed man on subway train near Prospect Park

 4 days ago
Police are searching for the man who stabbed a 25-year-old on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the two men got into an argument as a southbound 2 train approached the Sterling Street subway station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Sunday.

That's when the suspect stabbed the victim in the head and torso and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS: Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint in the middle of church service

A bishop in Brooklyn was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a church service.

Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Prospect Park#Nypd#Police#Violent Crime#Prospect Lefferts Gardens#Kings County Hospital#Crime Stoppers
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

