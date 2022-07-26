FBI, DOJ accused of burying Hunter Biden dirt: Sen. Chuck Grassley

The FBI and Justice Department have been accused by “highly credible whistleblowers” of burying “verified and verifiable” dirt on President Biden’s troubled son Hunter by incorrectly dismissing the intelligence as “disinformation,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee made the explosive claims Monday in an official Senate letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

He insisted the allegations were so serious, they would prove — if confirmed — that both offices were “institutionally corrupted to their very core.”

Both the FBI and Justice Department confirmed to CBS News that the letter had been received, but both agencies declined to comment.

“You have an obligation to the country to take these allegations seriously, immediately investigate and take steps to institute fixes to these and other matters before you,” Grassley (R-Iowa) told Wray and Garland.

Grassley said “the volume and consistency of these allegations substantiate their credibility and necessitate this letter.”

The senator said that after his earlier concerns about Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings, his office “received a significant number of protected communications from highly credible whistleblowers.”

The info was about the “FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation,” he wrote.

The whistleblowers “alleged that the FBI developed information in 2020 about Hunter Biden’s criminal financial and related activity,” Grassley wrote of the key run-up to Biden’s dad’s successful presidential election.

“Based on allegations, verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation,” he wrote.

Such action continued until at least October 2020 — a month before the election — when info was dismissed as disinformation even though it was allegedly “either verified or verifiable via criminal search warrants,” he wrote.

The assistant special agent in charge then “allegedly ordered the matter closed without providing a valid reason” — and then “attempted to improperly mark the matter in FBI systems so that it could not be opened in the future,” he wrote.

Dirt on Hunter Biden was repeatedly hidden in the run-up to his dad’s successful run for president, Grassley wrote.

As that information was falsely dismissed, efforts were made to “smear” those investigating Hunter as being tied to “foreign disinformation,” the senator wrote.

If these allegations are true and accurate, the Justice Department and FBI are — and have been — “institutionally corrupted to their very core to the point in which the United States Congress and the American people will have no confidence in the equal application of the law,” he wrote.

“Attorney General Garland and Director Wray, simply put, based on the allegations that I’ve received from numerous whistleblowers, you have systemic and existential problems within your agencies,” he wrote, demanding an investigation and release of any documents on the dismissed probes into the first son.

