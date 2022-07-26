ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Weather Service: Severe storms possible for Middle Tennessee Friday

By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
 8 days ago

Severe storms are possible across Middle Tennessee on Friday, the forecast showed.

"A few storms could be strong with high winds, mainly south of I-40," the National Weather Service Nashville said. "Locally heavy rainfall could cause minor flooding in some areas."

Part of the region is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather Friday, including Columbia and Murfreesboro. Scattered thunderstorms and showers will continue through the weekend, NWS said. An additional 1-3 inches of rain are expected through Monday.

SEVERE WEATHER PREP: How to make sure you're ready for severe weather in Tennessee

NWS urges weather awareness

As always, it's important to have multiple ways to get weather alerts, including cell phone push alerts from local media and weather apps; social media updates; local news coverage; and NOAA weather radios.

NWS recommends having an emergency kit you can quickly grab in case of an emergency. It should include essential supplies like food, water, flashlights, batteries, medicine, extra clothing and shoes, toiletries and even solar-powered chargers for electronic devices.

DIG DEEPER: Disasters have cost Tennessee billions in recent years. But are things really getting worse?

"If you get separated from family, make sure you have a place to meet or have an out-of-town contact to let know you are OK," the NWS said.

Learn more about how to prepare for severe weather and make an emergency plan at ready.gov/plan .

Nashville weather radar

Nashville forecast

Friday : Showers and thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation is 80%, dropping to 30% into the night. High: 86; Low: 70

Saturday : 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. and a 30% chance overnight. High: 88; Low: 71

Sunday : Showers and thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation is 80%, dropping to 60% overnight. High: 85; Low: 72

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner .

