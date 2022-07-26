Yellen downplays U.S. recession risk ahead of key economic reports this week

charge Yellen with lying. She saud inflation was transitory, then apologized for her mistake. Now she'll downplay a ression that has cost families their savings because of her mistakes! Lock her up!
What else can she say? She,too, is just rearranging the deck chairs! Inflation and recession are here! And it is her boss and the rest of these utopian socialist who have brought it upon us!
Anyone else notice how politicized our Federal Agencies have become? The worst is the DOJ. It’s been turned into a weapon to use against your adversaries. We have Yellen redefining what a recession is, providing cover for our demented President. We the rump ranger at the department of Transportation, telling everyone that high gas prices are great, because it will force people to buy an EV. No one in the horrible Administration, tells the truth.
Comments / 26