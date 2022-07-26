ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma inmate climbs radio tower at correctional center

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago
STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma inmate is back in custody after a bizarre incident at a correctional facility.

Officials say Terrill Paske was working on the grounds of the Mack Alford Correctional Facility on Sunday night when he found that crews left a gate unlocked.

At that point, authorities say Paske began climbing a radio tower at the facility. Reports suggest that he climbed 300 feet on the tower.

Eventually, he came down and was taken into custody.

Paske is serving time for lewd/indecent proposals to a child and rape by instrumentation.

