Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 stat predictions on offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense got itself a major makeover this offseason. New quarterback, new wide receivers and new offenisve linemen. How will it pay off for the offense? Hopefully the offense comes together quickly and the team seems an improvement over last season. Here are our stat predictions for the Steelers top offensive players in 2022.

QB Mitch Trubisky

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We are looking at this from the perspective that new starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky plays the entire season and isn’t replaced at any point by rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky has shown he is capable of putting up big numbers and with this group of skill players, we predict he will

Passing yards-4,794

Passing touchdowns-33

Interceptions-12

Rushing yards-423

Rushing touchdowns-3

RB Najee Harris

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Last season, Najee Harris finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie. He was also one of the top backs in the league catching the football. While we don’t predict a huge bump statistically, we do think he will get his numbers more effeciently thanks to improvements along the offensive line.

Rushing yards-1,274

Rushing touchdowns-11

Receptions-60

Receiving yards-455

Receiving touchdowns-2

WR Diontae Johnson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last season Diontae Johnson had career marks in receptions and receiving yards. There are a lot of guys on this offense who could steal touches this season and we predict that is what will happen as Johnson potentially heads into free agency after a dip in stats.

Receptions-93

Receiving yards-1,034

Receiving touchdowns-8

WR Chase Claypool

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Claypool has made it clear he is working hard to improve and we are banking on that happening. Claypool’s 2021 season was a disappointment but we predict a big rebound in the new offense.

Receptions-77

Receiving yards-1,147

Receiving touchdowns-7

TE Pat Freiermuth

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The player with the most breakout potential this season is Pat Freiermuth. His mix of size and athleticism makes him almost impossible to guard consistently and if used correctly could have a big season.

Receptions-81

Receiving yards-823

Receiving touchdowns-12