Bryson Stott PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 25: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a three run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Braves 6-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Bryson Stott hit a three run homer in the bottom of the eighth to give the Phillies a 6-3 come-from-behind win over the Braves Monday night in Philadelphia.

Stott also doubled and drove in five runs as the Phillies won the opener of the three game series.

With the loss, the Braves now trail the Mets by two games in the NL East.

©2022 Cox Media Group