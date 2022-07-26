ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Woman seriously injured in stabbing at Des Moines Quik Trip

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ry5gr_0gt991Fg00

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a stabbing at a southeast side Des Moines convenience store.

It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. at the Quik Trip at 3941 SE 14th Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the victim and the suspect know each other and met at the store. That’s where an argument broke out and the male allegedly stabbed the female in the abdomen.

Des Moines holds community conversations to lift all voices

The woman’s injuries, though serious, are not believed to be life-threatening. She has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Parizek said the suspect is in custody. His name has not been released.

The investigation into the stabbing continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy