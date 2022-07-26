Woman seriously injured in stabbing at Des Moines Quik Trip

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a stabbing at a southeast side Des Moines convenience store.

It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. at the Quik Trip at 3941 SE 14th Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the victim and the suspect know each other and met at the store. That’s where an argument broke out and the male allegedly stabbed the female in the abdomen.

The woman’s injuries, though serious, are not believed to be life-threatening. She has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Parizek said the suspect is in custody. His name has not been released.

The investigation into the stabbing continues.

