Santa Clarita, CA

68-year-old Roberto Luna died after a traffic accident in Saugus (Santa Clarita, CA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Authorities identified 68-year-old Roberto Luna, of Palmdale, as the man who lost his life following a crash on July 12 in Saugus. The fatal traffic accident was reported at the “four corners” intersection of Soledad Canyon Road, Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard in Saugus. Crews actively responded to the scene at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 [...]

