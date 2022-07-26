Benjamin Moore Introduces Enhanced ben® Interior Paint

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Benjamin Moore, North America’s favorite paint, color, and coatings brand, has reintroduced its ben ® Interior paint with an enhanced formula that delivers effortless painting experiences for residential painting contractors and DIYers alike.

The new ben ® Interior enables maximum ease of application and is easy to touch up and maintain, for a user-friendly painting experience with flawless premium results. The low-odor, zero-VOC formula provides improved scuff-resistance in every sheen and hides existing paint color in fewer coats.

“The enhancements to ben ® Interior were developed with paint professionals and homeowners that aspire to a higher level of quality in premium paint in mind,” said Alyssa Scagnelli, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Benjamin Moore. “The proprietary technologies in the new formula ensure superior coverage with lasting results, encouraging both confidence and efficiency for painters at any skill-level.”

To aid in the color selection process, Benjamin Moore recently introduced an updated digital color experience, making searching and selecting from its 3,500+ colors seamless. New enhancements allow users to search all colors, visualize how each appears in different lighting and more. After selecting their top choices, users can take advantage of paint color samples to test their selections before committing, alleviating the stress of choosing a color and giving way to a focus on the power a fresh coat of paint will bring.

Now available in Matte and Satin/Pearl, in addition to Eggshell and Semi-Gloss finishes, ben ® Interior can be tinted in 3,500+ Benjamin Moore colors and is available exclusively at Benjamin Moore retailers throughout the US, Canada and international distributors. To learn more or to locate a retailer near you, visit benjaminmoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including AURA ®, Regal ® Select, Ultra Spec ®, ben ®, ADVANCE ®, ARBORCOAT ® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color collection of more than 3,500 colors, and its design tools for consumers and professionals alike, including the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio® app. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from 7,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States and Canada as well as 75 countries globally.

