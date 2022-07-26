ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Stamford police arrest fatal hit-and-run driver from April

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8qFl_0gt96Gwb00

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stamford police have announced the arrest of Jaliyah Perez, 20, who was the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian back in April.

The crash occurred on April 13, 2022, on Tresser Blvd at Washington Blvd. Police said this is where a grey Acura struck and later killed Ronald Molina, 52, from Stamford. Molina was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries and later died at Stamford Hospital.

Investigators recovered the grey Acura not long after the crash a few miles away from the scene, but said the license plate had been removed and no driver was found.

RELATED: Stamford PD investigating hit-and-run that left man dead

A witness helped recover the plate that was attached to the Acura, police stated. This led to the plate being searched by a newly installed plate reader technology, which allowed officers to confirm the abandoned Acura was the one used in the hit-and-run.

After getting a search warrant for the car, police said they found enough evidence in it to identify Perez as the owner and driver of the car.

Perez turned herself in to police on Monday after investigators were able to file an official arrest warrant for her. She has been charged with misconduct of a motor vehicle, felony evading responsibility, misuse of plates, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, according to officials.

Police are holding Perez on a $200,000 court-set bond, and she will be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Acura#Stamford Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WTNH

WTNH

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy