Stamford police arrest fatal hit-and-run driver from April

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stamford police have announced the arrest of Jaliyah Perez, 20, who was the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian back in April.

The crash occurred on April 13, 2022, on Tresser Blvd at Washington Blvd. Police said this is where a grey Acura struck and later killed Ronald Molina, 52, from Stamford. Molina was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries and later died at Stamford Hospital.

Investigators recovered the grey Acura not long after the crash a few miles away from the scene, but said the license plate had been removed and no driver was found.

A witness helped recover the plate that was attached to the Acura, police stated. This led to the plate being searched by a newly installed plate reader technology, which allowed officers to confirm the abandoned Acura was the one used in the hit-and-run.

After getting a search warrant for the car, police said they found enough evidence in it to identify Perez as the owner and driver of the car.

Perez turned herself in to police on Monday after investigators were able to file an official arrest warrant for her. She has been charged with misconduct of a motor vehicle, felony evading responsibility, misuse of plates, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, according to officials.

Police are holding Perez on a $200,000 court-set bond, and she will be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

