Germany ready for latest step to regain Euro title but France are on the up

Germany's Alexandra Popp has scored in four consecutive games at Euro 2022, equalling the record.

Germany hope to restore their European Championship reputation but will have to topple history-making France in their semi-final on Wednesday to get to Wembley. Germany crashed out in the quarter-finals in 2017, ending their 22-year reign as champions, and they want their crown back. But France have a taste of Euros glory and are hungry for more.

France have reached a Euros semi-finals for the first time after defeating the Netherlands 1-0. They had to battle for the win with overdespite having more than 30 shots, and only an Ève Périsset penalty in extra time put them through. Germany beat Austria 2-0 in 90 minutes and played two days before France, meaning they could have a fitness advantage.

Germany are the favourites, particularly as they are the only team left not to have conceded a goal, but they are not underestimating France. “France are very strong opponents who have deservedly reached the semi-final,” said Germany’s Lena Lattwein.

“They have incredible individual quality and a lot of pace in attack. But when it comes to defence, especially how they deal with losing the ball, there will be spaces and opportunities for us. I’m looking forward to an even contest.”

Germany will be forced into one change after their forward Klara Bühl tested positive for Covid, with Linda Dallmann a strong contender to replace her.

France will just be glad to have the focus back on the football. Before the tournament the squad were making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Rumours of bad blood between the team and the manager, Corinne Diacre, and with big names such as Amandine Henry left out of the squad many believed they would not go far.

They blew those discussions out of the water in their first game against Italy. Grace Geyoro became the first player to score a first-half hat-trick at a women’s Euros and they were the first in the tournament’s history to score five goals before half-time. The attention soon shifted.

France’s Grace Geyoro was quick to make her mark on Euro 2022 with a hat-trick against Italy. Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

France have also had to rally around each other after their top striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto suffered an ACL injury in the group stage. Any grievances have been put to one side.

Diacre said: “This team gives absolutely everything. They kept plugging away and they kept loyal to our gameplan … We’re here to build history. The players and the staff want to make history for ourselves.”

If Germany win they will have the chance to extend their record Euros titles. They have claimed the trophy eight times from the 12 past tournaments. And it is not just team history that could be in the making, with Germany’s Alexandra Popp close to cementing herself as a Euros legend.

Popp, who started on the bench in the first match but has secured her place in the starting XI, is competing at her first Euros after injuries meant she missed out on the previous two. She has scored in four consecutive matches, equalling the record set by her compatriot Heidi Mohr.

France have their own ones to watch, particularly the captain, Wendie Renard, and Delphine Cascarino. Renard was unlucky to not get on the scoresheet, with an impressive save by the Netherlands goalkeeper, Daphne van Domselaar, keeping her out, but she has presented a deadly threat at set pieces. Her Lyon teammate Cascarino has recorded player of the match performances, with her tactical runs around the penalty area unlocking defences.

So will the European giants get back to their main stage of a Euros final or will the new kids on the block defy the odds? Whatever the outcome all eyes will be on Milton Keynes for what is billed to be a match for the ages.