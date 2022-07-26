Watsco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $192.6 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $4.93 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.02 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

