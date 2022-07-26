NASCAR: Potential Joe Gibbs Racing sponsor revealed

beyondtheflag.com
Jethro Da Oil Man
4d ago
More Woke liberals moving into Nascar to finish destroying what used to be a Great family oriented sport
Reply(1)
22
Fuster Cluck
4d ago
If I was Kyle, I'd retire & manage my truck & xfinity teams. I'd work on getting to Cup. He has a very good feeder system. He's hired some good talent.
Reply
6
Guest
3d ago
International brand like M&M’s leaving and a high tech concern currently located in mom and dads basement will assume sponsorship of a dying sport team.
Reply
2
