ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Mega Millions has whopping $810 million jackpot for Tuesday drawing

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzEfq_0gt90MSD00

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $810 million 00:32

TALLAHASSEE - The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is a whopping $810 million.

It's the nation's fourth largest jackpot prize.

But know that the odds of winning the top prize are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

Also, competition will be fierce as tickets are also being sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lottery officials say jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of around $470 million. The winner, if there is one, must claim the prize within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option.

Tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Drawing#U S#Cbs4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy