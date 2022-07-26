ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Stills Unveiled From Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’ With Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
New stills from Luca Guadagnino ’s (“Call My By Your Name”) lushly lensed “Bones and All” have been unveiled. The hotly anticipated movie, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Michael Stuhlbarg, is slated to world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival .

Penned by David Kajganich (“Suspiria,” “A Bigger Splash”), the film is an adaptation of the novel “Bones & All” by Camille DeAngelis.

“Bones and All” is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter. The film charts the road odyssey of two young people coming into their own and searching for identity in a perilous world.

“There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society that I am drawn toward and touched by,” said Guadagnino.

“I love these characters. The heart of the movie is tender and affectionate towards them. I’m interested in their emotional journeys. I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face,” Guadagnino continued.

The award-winning Italian director, who was last at Venice with “Suspiria,” described the film as a “meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself.”

“And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?” he added.

A Frenesy Film Company and Per Capita Productions movie with The Apartment Pictures — a Fremantle Company — Memo Films, 3 Marys Entertainment, Elafilm and Tenderstories.

“Bones and All” is produced by Guadagnino, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, Dave Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti, Peter Spears and Timothée Chalamet.

The executive producers of the film are Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Marco Colombo and Moreno Zani. The film’s financiers are The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), 3 Marys Entertainment, Memo Films, Tenderstories, Elafilm, Wise Pictures, Excelsa, Serfis and Piace. MGM has acquired the rights for international distribution while Vision Distribution will distribute the film in Italy.

