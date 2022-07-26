ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 person dead after a traffic collision in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0gt8vslQ00
1 person dead after a traffic collision in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report

One person was killed after a traffic collision Sunday in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal crash took place on the 5 Freeway North at Glenoaks exit [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Sun Valley, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Traffic Collision#San Fernando Valley#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy