Owning A Ford F-150: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

The Ford F-150 full sized pickup was introduced in 1948. It has been the best selling vehicle in America since 1981. In January of this year, Ford built the 40 millionth F-Series truck. ( This is the best selling car of 2022 .)

Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the F-series line is the variety of available models. The great majority of those sold are F-150 light-duty pickups. Ford also makes the F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty versions, which are heavier, can have more powerful engines, and can pull larger loads. The F-150 has eight basic models, from the base XL to the high-end Limited. Each of these can be customized, which means the pickup can be configured dozens of ways.

The F-150 also has models for almost any income level. The XL has a base price of $30,870. A Limited can cost nearly $90,000. (These are the most trusted trucks of all time .)

One challenge Ford has is that the F-series represents a substantial share of its overall sales. This can create risks for the automaker. In June, F-series sales represented 37.9% of Ford’s U.S. sales. And while Ford’s sales rose by 31.5% to 152,262 in June compared with June 2021, F-series sales were up only 26.3% during the same time. If F-series sales tumble, Ford is in trouble.

Ford recently moved aggressively into the electric vehicle market with the F-150 Lightning. While the company sold only 1,837 of these in June, this is the start of a plan to ramp sales well into the tens of thousands per quarter. William C. Ford Jr., Ford's executive chairman recently commented, “If this launch doesn’t go well, we can tarnish the entire franchise.” The Ford family controls a significant share of voting power through a special class of shares.

What does it mean to own a Ford F-150, or to buy one? As the top-selling vehicle in the U.S, with dozens of configurations, the experience of driving this pickup is not the same for everyone.

1. J.D. Power rankings

The F-150 is not always considered the best truck in its class when measured by quality. In the recent J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, it ranked below rivals Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, albeit in the top three.

2. Unfavorable reviews

The automotive media also does not always favor the F-150. In a recent article in Car and Driver magazine, the F-150 ranked third behind the Ram 1500 TRX and Ram 1500.

3. Configurations

The F-150 probably has more configurations than any vehicle on the American road. There are eight major models, and each can be substantially customized.

4. The price

The F-150 has a price point for almost every driver income level. The XL has a base price of $30,870. A Limited can cost nearly $90,000.

5. The Raptor

The F-150 has an impressive off-road model. The Raptor is considered among the best pickups for taking a beating when not on the highway.

6. Speed

People who want a fast pickup can get one in the F-150. Several recent versions of the truck have broken the six-second barrier going from 0 to 60 mph.

7. The F-150 Lightning

Ford's EV version of the F-150 has gotten strong reviews. CNN recently wrote that it is the best version of America's best-selling pickup.

8. Ford dealerships

Ford has a huge dealership network at more than 3,000 dealers, according to the company. This is critical when any vehicle needs service.

9. Trailer brake issues

Ford has had trouble with its trailer-brake software. This feature is critical for many drivers.

10. Upgrades

Ford is likely to upgrade features. The top-selling vehicle in the country will continue to get a large share of the company's money earmarked for development.

11. A poor reliability grade

Many people use Consumer Reports when considering which cars and trucks they should purchase. One of Consumer Reports' measures is future reliability. The F-150 received a poor grade in this category recently

12. Lots of room

The F-150 can be the equivalent of a family car. Several models, such as the SuperCab, easily hold five people.

13. Fuel economy

Most pickups guzzle gas. The F-150 can get as much as 26 MPG based on highway driving.

14. The aluminum body

There continue to be debates about the aluminum body Ford added to the pickup in 2015. It made the truck lighter, but the material has a tendency to corrode faster than steel.

