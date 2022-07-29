ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

SNAP Schedule: Tennessee EBT Benefits for August 2022

By Josephine Nesbit
SNAP is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), providing food-purchasing assistance to low-income households . SNAP accounts are linked to EBT cards, which are loaded monthly with your benefit amount during your certification period.

SNAP EBT cards are accepted at any SNAP-approved grocery store or retailer. Most foods are eligible for SNAP, except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. You can also use your EBT to shop and pay for groceries online. Check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator to find a retailer that accepts SNAP in your area.

Tennessee residents may qualify for SNAP if they meet certain eligibility criteria. Residents must pass an income and resource test, plus additional requirements. Most able-bodied residents between 16 and 59 years old must register for work, participate in the Employment & Training Program if offered, accept offers of employment and cannot quit a job. The amount of benefits you receive depends on your household’s resources and situation.

College students can also receive SNAP benefits, provided they work an average of 20 hours per week, be enrolled in the work-study program, care for young dependents or receive Families First — the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Replacement SNAP benefits are also available through the Disaster Related Emergency Assistance program. D-SNAP is available to SNAP families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused a power outage of 12 hours or more, or loss of food.

Benefits are sent out to Tennessee EBT cards from the 1st to the 20th of every month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number. Here is the Tennessee SNAP deposit schedule for August:

SSN ends in Benefits available
00-04 1st of the month
05-09 2nd of the month
10-14 3rd of the month
15-19 4th of the month
20-24 5th of the month
25-29 6th of the month
30-34 7th of the month
35-39 8th of the month
40-44 9th of the month
45-49 10th of the month
50-54 11th of the month
55-59 12th of the month
60-64 13th of the month
65-69 14th of the month
70-74 15th of the month
75-79 16th of the month
80-84 17th of the month
85-89 18th of the month
90-94 19th of the month
95-99 20th of the month

Angie Cogdill
6d ago

Why is this news??? People who get food stamps already know what day of the month they will get them 🤦‍♀️

Carol Hance
6d ago

are they gonna raise snap benefits due to high cost of food I hope so my snap benefits only last for 3 weeks then I struggle with what I have to eat please respond

