WILSON, N.C. (WLOS) — Gunfire that caused panic to break out among a Little League Baseball tournament came from someone shooting at a sign nearby, police have now reported. According to WTVD, the Wilson Police Department says gunshots that shut down a Little League game at Gillette Athletic Complex on July 10 came from someone shooting at a road sign about a half mile away from the baseball fields.

WILSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO