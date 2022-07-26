Animal welfare officers seize 88 animals from two Poquoson homes

Here are some of the 88 animals seized by Newport News Animal Welfare Officers from a Poquoson home on July 20, 2022. Newport News Animal Welfare/Daily Press/TNS

Newport News animal welfare officers seized more than 80 animals from two Poquoson homes last week, with an investigation now underway.

Acting on a tip, officers seized 88 pets — 71 dogs, 10 cats, six hamsters and a guinea pig — from the homes Wednesday “due to unsanitary conditions and a lack of veterinary care,” said Newport News City spokesperson Kim Lee.

“Many of the animals have medical issues and are being treated,” Lee said, adding that charges against the animal owners “are pending a review” by the York-Poquoson Commonwealth’s Attorney.

A hearing scheduled Tuesday in York-Poquoson General District Court to determine whether the city of Newport News can take ownership of the animals was continued to August 10. Meanwhile, the seizure has caused local regional animal shelters — many running out of space — to issue a joint statement asking local residents to adopt more pets.

Lee said 68 animals were seized from a home on Curson Court, while the other 20 — all dogs — were seized from a house on Trottwood Drive. There was no indication the owners were selling the animals, but instead kept them as pets.

Newport News provides animal services to the city of Poquoson on a contractual basis. Newport News Animal Welfare — a division of city government — carried out the seizures in coordination with the Poquoson Police Department and the Poquoson Fire Department and a Newport News-run animal shelter.

The animals were all taken to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News. That’s a city-run facility that serves Newport News, Hampton, York County and Poquoson.

The animal owners voluntarily surrendered 55 of the animals to the city, including 42 dogs, six cats, six hamsters and the guinea pig. Meantime, Lee said 15 dogs had to be euthanized since the seizure “due to extremely poor and/or untreatable medical conditions.”

The hearing on Aug. 10 will determine the ownership of the remaining 18 animals — 14 dogs and four cats.

Many of the 55 surrendered animals will be housed at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter or its foster care volunteers, while others are being transferred to partner organizations.

“We expect it will be a couple of weeks before they will be available for adoption,” Lee said.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is “already full,” and has limited space to take on lots of new animals, Lee said. Among the animals currently at the shelter are dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, a bearded dragon and a dove. That lack of capacity, she said, is typical of shelters around the region.

On Monday, several area animal shelters and humane societies — in Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Newport News, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg — referenced the Poquoson case and issued a joint statement on the urgent need for people to adopt pets. Medium to large dogs are the greatest area of need, the joint statement said.

“Each of our Hampton Roads municipal shelters has faced a large influx of animals at some time or another,” states Lacy Shirey, executive director with the Chesapeake Humane Society. “Our region’s private and public shelters remain committed to collaborating and supporting each other during times like this so we can lessen the burden on any one shelter, especially right now as our shelters are all dangerously at capacity.”

