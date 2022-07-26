Bristol Native Mike Missanelli Connects with Local Media Partner, Scores New Show at the Shore

Image via NBC Sports Philadelphia at YouTube.

Mike Missanelli, from his former days at 97.5 The Fanatic; thanks to a new relationship with a Jenkintown digital-based platform, he'll be back on the air, broadcasting from Atlantic City.

Bristol native Mike Missanelli has found a new perch for his sports radio content, just in time for the Phila. Eagles Sept. 11 home opener. The new gig comes via a business connection with JAKIB Media Partners, Jenkintown. Michael Potter suited up to cover the story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Missanelli’s new show will broadcast from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City in a digital-based platform. The content will air on 6abc, as well as YouTube.

Seth Joyner (former Eagle), Derrick Gunn (reporter), and Devan Kaney (host) will round out the rest of the talent roster. The program debuts in time for the crew to dissect the Eagles matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Gunn may well sympathize with Missanelli’s 60-day status as a sports voice without a home. Gunn himself was released by NBC Sports Phila. in 2020, after more than 20 years of Eagles reporting.

At Missanelli’s former place of employment, The Fanatic has announced the three hosts that will fill his former drive-time slot: Hunter Brody, the south-Jersey former hockey player; Pennsauken native Tyrone Johnson, former Phillie Ricky Bottalico; and Jennifer Scordo, currently still an on-air presence at 97.5.

That quartet will begin broadcasting together next month.

More on Mike Missanelli and his new relationship with JAKIB Media Partners is at the Philadelphia Business Journal.