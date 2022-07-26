ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Bristol Native Mike Missanelli Connects with Local Media Partner, Scores New Show at the Shore

By Mark Hostutler
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42iE9V_0gt8lkja00
Image via NBC Sports Philadelphia at YouTube.

Mike Missanelli, from his former days at 97.5 The Fanatic; thanks to a new relationship with a Jenkintown digital-based platform, he'll be back on the air, broadcasting from Atlantic City.

Bristol native Mike Missanelli has found a new perch for his sports radio content, just in time for the Phila. Eagles Sept. 11 home opener. The new gig comes via a business connection with JAKIB Media Partners, Jenkintown. Michael Potter suited up to cover the story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Missanelli’s new show will broadcast from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City in a digital-based platform. The content will air on 6abc, as well as YouTube.

Seth Joyner (former Eagle), Derrick Gunn (reporter), and Devan Kaney (host) will round out the rest of the talent roster. The program debuts in time for the crew to dissect the Eagles matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Gunn may well sympathize with Missanelli’s 60-day status as a sports voice without a home. Gunn himself was released by NBC Sports Phila. in 2020, after more than 20 years of Eagles reporting.

At Missanelli’s former place of employment, The Fanatic has announced the three hosts that will fill his former drive-time slot: Hunter Brody, the south-Jersey former hockey player; Pennsauken native Tyrone Johnson, former Phillie Ricky Bottalico; and Jennifer Scordo, currently still an on-air presence at 97.5.

That quartet will begin broadcasting together next month.

More on Mike Missanelli and his new relationship with JAKIB Media Partners is at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
City
Bristol, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Media, PA
Entertainment
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Media, PA
Sports
City
Jenkintown, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Radio#Atlantic City#Local Media Partner#Shore#Jakib Media Partners#Eagle Rrb#The Detroit Lions#Nbc Sports Phila#Fanatic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy