Medical helicopter crashes in Ohio while en route to fatal accident

By AP
 4 days ago
(WDTN Photo/Spencer Neuman)

Authorities say a medical helicopter responding to the scene of a fatal accident in southwestern Ohio crashed when it apparently hit some power lines.

It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the helicopter when it went down early Tuesday or if any them were injured.

The helicopter was responding to a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 4:15 a.m. in Milford Township.

The helicopter crash occurred a short time later.

Authorities say one person was killed in the vehicle crash and three others were injured.

The cause of that accident remains under investigation.

Frank McGee
4d ago

Seems to me they needed a spotter on the ground as part of their protocol. Very dangerous trying to land in unfamiliar terrain. Thankfully the crew survived.

My foot up you azz
4d ago

This was a Human error, And wasn't a crash as much as it was a landing error. Helicopters are a FANTASTIC TOOL, However they definitely have there inherent problems, Especially while trying to land in and on unknown landing zones. A small piece of plastic like a sandwich wrapper can cause a all kinds of problems from rotor damage to sucking it into a turbine engine. Let alone landscape challenges and maintenance issues that come with this type of aircraft.

Butter
4d ago

stay home as much as possible, doing what you see others doing will always lead to some sort of uncomfortable situation, these are the days to stay home and enjoy what you been wishing for, your own home, and stop taking so much for granted, kick back and relax

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

