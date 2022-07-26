ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Robb Elementary School principal placed on administrative leave

By Jordan Freiman
CBS News
 4 days ago
Comments / 10

K. D.
4d ago

The principal is placed on administrative leave? And not the officers that stood around in the hallway 🤔🤔

Cleo Miles
4d ago

They trying to blame every person they can ! But the right person ! Instead of throwing blame, let’s put Real Cops on guarding the schools with Real Guns ! More than Two ! Trained People ! And make sure there’s Air in the Schools Building and than no one would have to open Doors or Windows for Fresh Air ❤️

