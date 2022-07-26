Man gets away after pointing a gun at Haltom City police officers

A male suspect is on the run after pointing a gun at Haltom City police Monday night.

Reports say just before 11 p.m. police tried to pull over a driver on Creech Street just west of Belknap, but the driver sped off and officers chased him for a couple of miles until he stopped and bailed out on Northeast 28th Street near Sylvan.

Police say as the man jumped out of the car, the officers saw him turn with a pistol in his hand. The officers fired as the man started to run. He got away and police did not see any blood trail so there's no evidence the gunman was hit.

