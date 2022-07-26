Love Field schedule recovering following flight cancellations caused by gunshots

Photo credit structuresxx/GettyImages

There are a few delays at Dallas Love Field Tuesday morning but nothing close to Monday's chaos when a woman opened fire inside the airport.

When the gunfire erupted, the entire airport went into lockdown. Flights were canceled causing a domino effect across the country. Arrivals were also canceled or delayed.

Hundreds of passengers waiting to get away were ushered out of the terminal and many simply went home. Others had to go through a TSA security screening again before they could get back into the terminal to wait for delayed flights to depart.

The airport reopened in mid-afternoon but most Southwest Airlines flights were simply canceled through 6 p.m. Monday.

But today looks much better. About a dozen departures and another dozen arrivals are delayed, but even then it's not clear if they're all a result of yesterday's events.

