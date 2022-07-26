ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Third largest Mega Millions jackpot in lottery history is waiting to be won

By Kenny Kuhn
 5 days ago
Photo credit Getty

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot sits at an estimated $810 Million with a $470.1 million lump sum payout, and that has a lot of people running to grab a lottery ticket for their chance to win.

Mega Millions officials say the largest ever Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018 and the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date this year, in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee.

According to the Mega Millions website, tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday.

Do you have your ticket ready?

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI

$810 million (est) 7/26/2022

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA

$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

