94-year-old Donald Detzler dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)

 4 days ago

94-year-old Donald Detzler dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 94-year-old Donald Detzler as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday morning in Scottsdale. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place near Paul’s Ace Hardware, close to Scottsdale and McDowell roads at about 10:30 a.m. [...]

