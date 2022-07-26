94-year-old Donald Detzler dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 94-year-old Donald Detzler as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday morning in Scottsdale. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place near Paul’s Ace Hardware, close to Scottsdale and McDowell roads at about 10:30 a.m. [...]
More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Arizona Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Phoenix Accident News
- Recent Tucson Accident News
- Recent Mesa Accident News
- Search My City in Arizona
Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
- Need Help Finding an Arizona Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Arizona? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0