Detroit, MI

'The Pistons Pulse': Analyzing the ceilings for Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey for next year

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

Producer: Wes Davenport

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Guest: Matt Babcock, BasketballNews.com

On this episode: This week, the guys welcome in Matt Babcock, senior NBA draft analyst for BasketballNews.com, to discuss the profiles of Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham and the rest of the Pistons' young core. The guys then play "Over/Under" on how rookies will fare in the coming NBA season.

THEY'RE BACK:Pistons unveil popular throwback teal uniforms for 2022-23 season

MAILBAG:How long will Isaiah Stewart's power forward experiment last?

