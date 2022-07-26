This should be Aaron Judge’s home-run record chase — but Steroid Era inflation ruined it

This year, the Subway Series sells itself. For too many of the past 25 years, the Yankees and Mets have played for pride. But the first meeting between the teams this season means more than most encounters. It is more than a battle of first-place teams. It’s the first glimpse of what a potential World Series matchup might look like.

Game 1 on Tuesday night (7:10 p.m. ET, YES, SNY) features Mets RHP Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA) vs. Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA). Here’s some reading to get you ready:

⚾ SHERMAN: Mets, Yankees can’t escape this underlying feeling entering Subway Series

⚾ VACCARO: Casey Stengel’s actions set tone for Mets-Yankees from very beginning