ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This should be Aaron Judge’s home-run record chase — but Steroid Era inflation ruined it

By Howie Kussoy
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWs4c_0gt8fBgB00

This year, the Subway Series sells itself. For too many of the past 25 years, the Yankees and Mets have played for pride. But the first meeting between the teams this season means more than most encounters. It is more than a battle of first-place teams. It’s the first glimpse of what a potential World Series matchup might look like.

Game 1 on Tuesday night (7:10 p.m. ET, YES, SNY) features Mets RHP Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA) vs. Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA). Here’s some reading to get you ready:

⚾ SHERMAN: Mets, Yankees can’t escape this underlying feeling entering Subway Series

⚾ VACCARO: Casey Stengel’s actions set tone for Mets-Yankees from very beginning

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy