Climate change still threatens New York. We're continuing to lead the fight | Opinion

Last week, on one of the hottest days of the year in the United States, and amidst record heat and wildfires in Europe, President Joe Biden stressed the need to continue the fight against global climate change. He did not mince words to label climate change as a global emergency and made a promise that if Congress won’t act, then he will. New York stands with the President in our role as a state leader in fighting climate change, and we will continue to forge a path with our sister states to a cleaner, greener future.

America is back-sliding on climate action, just when its impacts are being felt the most. The recent news that Congress will not include a climate package in the reconciliation bill, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the power sector dealt back-to-back blows to our multi-year climate fight.

This is no time to give in as the stakes are simply too high. This is the time for action.

First, we implore Congress to come back to the negotiating table and find a path forward for a climate and clean energy package that meets the urgency of the moment. The President has proposed a national climate strategy that would reduce emissions, create millions of good-paying jobs, and help make the country more resilient in the face of severe weather. Inaction is simply not an option.

Second, as Congress continues to advance this work, the federal government must utilize all their existing authority, as the President indicated. In spite of the Supreme Court ruling, the EPA still has powerful tools to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Chief among them is its authority to require every coal- and gas-fired power plant to utilize the best advanced technologies available to meet stringent emission limits or cease operation. The EPA should follow the lead of California, New York, and other states and adopt aggressive vehicle emission standards that drive vehicle manufacturers to produce and sell the zero-emission cars, trucks, and buses using well-established electric and fuel cell technology.

Lastly, as federal action advances, New York and state partners are pushing further and faster to remain at the forefront on climate action.

Under New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s leadership, our climate laws put the state on a binding pathway to an economy-wide net-zero greenhouse gas future. While we’re developing these policies, we’re already among the national leaders on renewable deployment — building the largest offshore wind program in the U.S. and becoming the nation’s top community solar market. Our renewable pipeline of projects will deliver more than 14,200 megawatts of clean power to the grid. These investments are supporting nearly 158,000 clean energy jobs, with an expected 250,000 additional jobs created by 2030.

New York is also working collectively with our sister states. When former President Donald Trump pulled the nation out of the Paris accords in 2017, New York, California, and Washington banded together to form the United States Climate Alliance, which now includes 24 governors representing approximately 60% of the U.S. economy and 55% of the U.S. population. The 24 governors in the Alliance pledged to collectively achieve overall net-zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050.

Multi-state initiatives can be powerful tools for climate action. Consider the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which New York co-founded in 2005 and now covers 11 East Coast states. The successful initiative cut power sector carbon emissions by more than 50% in 10 states while generating for the states more than $5 billion in auction proceeds.

However, action from half the states will not solve an issue impacting all the states. Nineteen of the warmest years on record have occurred since the year 2000. The atmosphere’s carbon dioxide level is at its highest point in 650,000 years. Storms are becoming stronger, more frequent, and increasingly devastating. Droughts, wildfires, and famine are daily world headlines. It’s past time for national action on climate change, which is costing lives and our future economic prosperity.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports that there is still time to act, but it must happen immediately. The world needs robust American leadership on climate backed by strong federal laws and funding. New York stands ready to partner with Biden, Congress, and our sister states on the urgent agenda ahead. This may be our one shot.

Basil Seggos is commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Doreen Harris is president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority.