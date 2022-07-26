Hendricks was long-time leader of WRHS

It was a black Labrador retriever named Coal that brought Buddy Hendricks to the White River Humane Society. That same Lab that Hendricks adopted was also the reason Hendricks would later join the board of the Lawrence County animal shelter and become one of its most vocal advocates.

For 15 years, Buddy Hendricks, a retired teacher, led the White River Humane Society as its board president.

The animal lover and advocate died Sunday at Mitchell Manor following a lengthy illness. He was 75.

Hendricks was as much a hands-on leader as one with a vision for how the shelter should operate as well as educate the public on animal care and responsibility.

"He helped with rescues, transports to other shelters so animals could get adopted, he was big with putting animals on Pet Finder," said Debbie Stailey, shelter board member. "The shelter has changed so much over the years because of Buddy."

Eden Stafford, who serves as WRHS administrative assistant and is a former board member and shelter director, said Hendricks wanted animals to have as many opportunities as possible to find a forever home.

"We went from putting animals down after being here 10 days to some who stayed here for three years before they are adopted," Stafford said.

He also helped winterize the outdoor kennels each year, attended adoption events, worked the yard sale fundraise and was always willing to foster animals that needed a break from the shelter environment, many of which he ended up adopting.

Soon after joining the board in 2007, he was elected president, which Stailey said a result of his natural leadership. During times when the shelter was in between administrators, he would make sure all the bills were paid. If the shelter was shorthanded or to give the kennel techs a break, he would spend a Saturday or holiday to clean kennels and walk dogs.

As head of the board, Stafford said Hendricks was always open to the different opinions of board members.

Stailey said the shelter will continue to carry out Hendricks' goals.

One of those goals was to relocate the shelter from its Pumphouse Road location to a larger and more accessible spot.

"He wanted to see the shelter potentially have a new location," Stailey said. "Buddy's last wish was we have someone to donate land for a new shelter. He was hoping he'd live long enough to see that land, and see the sign, 'Future site of White River Humane Society.'"

Above all, Hendricks was an animal lover and adopted many pets over the years. As his health began to decline, he was caring for three dogs and 12 cats. Stafford said his three dogs are thriving in their adoptive homes; adopters are still needed for his remaining cats.

In recent weeks, one of his dogs was brought to see him at the nursing home to cheer him up. Stailey recalled Hendricks asked about finding homes for the cats.

"I told him one of his cats got adopted and he broke down in tears," she said.

Until the board votes on naming an interim or new board president, WRHS board Vice President Lola Megnin will lead the group.

Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, Hendricks requested donations to the White River Humane Society.

Checks can be sent to WRHS, PO Box 792, Bedford, IN

Donations can also be made via a link on the WRHS website.